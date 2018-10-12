New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius will undergo Tommy John surgery to begin the offseason, the team announced.

Gregorius underwent an MRI on Thursday. He reportedly injured his right elbow, which is Gregorius' throwing elbow, in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

The team is optimistic that he will return at some point during the 2019 season. Gleyber Torres is likely to move over to shortstop in his absence.

"My expectation is that he will be with us for most of the season," manager Aaron Boone said, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.

General manager Brian Cashman estimates a summer return for Gregorius.

Gregorius tore cartilage in his right wrist in September and the team initially thought that he would miss the remainder of the season and postseason. Gregorius was cleared to resume baseball activities on September 28 and returned to the Yankees' lineup.

He finished the season with 27 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .286 batting average.

The injury to Gregorius could lead to interest in free agent Manny Machado.