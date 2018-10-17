The Los Angeles Dodgers evened the NLCS to 2–2 after Cody Bellinger hit a walk-off single in the 13th inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles won 2–1 in a game that featured just two total extra-base hits, which both came from the Brewers.

But following the game, the Brewers called out Dodger shortstop Manny Machado after he clipped Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in the 10th inning. Both benches cleared. Milwaukee star Christian Yelich called him a "dirty player." Aguilar said he and Machado talked it over and it's over.

In Game 1, the Brewers bullpen powered the team to a 6–5 win over the Dodgers. Los Angeles took Game 2 with a 4–3 win as Milwaukee's bullpen fell apart. The Brewers won Game 3 with a 4–0 victory on Monday thanks to starter Jhoulys Chacin who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

For Game 5, the Brewers are going with Wade Miley while Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for Los Angeles.

