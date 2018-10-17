MLB Fines Dodgers SS Manny Machado for Kicking Brewers 1B Jesus Aguilar

Quickly

  • Manny Machado won't miss any games, but he will pay after his altercation with Jesus Aguilar on Tuesday.
By Tom Verducci
October 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball fined Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado for what it determined was inappropriate and intentional contact with Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in NLCS Game 4, according to baseball sources. The amount of the fine was not known.

On the 10th inning play, Machado appeared to alter his running path to clip Aguilar’s leg. Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich called it “a dirty play by a dirty player.”

The umpire crew assigned to the series, led by crew chief Gerry Davis, did not issue a warning to the clubs before Game 5.

 

