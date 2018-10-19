Part of Curtis Granderson’s Tooth Got Embedded in His Lip

Curtis Granderson thought his tooth was on the field somewhere. It was stuck in his lip. 

By Dan Gartland
October 19, 2018

Brewers outfielder Curtis Granderson left Los Angeles without his full complement of teeth—and found part of one in an unexpected place. 

Granderson chipped one of his front teeth when his helmet hit him in the face while sliding into second on a double in the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s Game 5 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday. 

But don’t worry, Granderson got himself patched up before Friday’s Game 6 back in Milwaukee. He did have a bit of a surprise, though. Granderson’s missing tooth didn’t end up lost in the dirt around the bag—it was stuck in his lower lip

He’ll have his usual perfect smile intact as the Brew Crew attempt to stave off elimination. 

