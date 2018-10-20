Report: Marlins to Sign Top International Prospect, Cuban Outfielder Victor Victor Mesa

Victor Victor Mesa will reportedly receive a signing bonus of more than $5 million.

By Michael Shapiro
October 20, 2018

The Marlins signed the top prospect on the international market on Saturday, per Fancred's Jon Heyman, adding Cuban outfielder Victor Victor Mesa. Miami also reportedly signed Mesa's younger brother, 17-year-old Victor Mesa Jr. 

Mesa is expected to sign for over $5 million, per MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, while Mesa Jr.'s signing bonus will be "near $1 million." A press conference to announce the signing is expected for Monday morning, according to El Nuevo Herald

Mesa has played in Cuba's top professional league since he was 16. The 22-year-old outfielder made seven at-bats for Cuba in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, tallying three hits including two doubles. 

"Mesa is considered an outstanding defender with a strong arm," MLB.com said in its evaluation of Mesa, the No. 1 player in the site's Top 30 International Prospects list. "He's also a plus runner and scouts like his upside and pedigree. There's the belief that Mesa would be selected in the first round if he was eligible for the Draft, and he's the type of hitter who could be placed at the top of the order."

Miami went 63-98 last season, finishing last in the NL East. The Marlins haven't reached the playoffs since 2003, last finishing over .500 in 2009. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)