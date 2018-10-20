The Marlins signed the top prospect on the international market on Saturday, per Fancred's Jon Heyman, adding Cuban outfielder Victor Victor Mesa. Miami also reportedly signed Mesa's younger brother, 17-year-old Victor Mesa Jr.

Mesa is expected to sign for over $5 million, per MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, while Mesa Jr.'s signing bonus will be "near $1 million." A press conference to announce the signing is expected for Monday morning, according to El Nuevo Herald.

Mesa has played in Cuba's top professional league since he was 16. The 22-year-old outfielder made seven at-bats for Cuba in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, tallying three hits including two doubles.

"Mesa is considered an outstanding defender with a strong arm," MLB.com said in its evaluation of Mesa, the No. 1 player in the site's Top 30 International Prospects list. "He's also a plus runner and scouts like his upside and pedigree. There's the belief that Mesa would be selected in the first round if he was eligible for the Draft, and he's the type of hitter who could be placed at the top of the order."

Miami went 63-98 last season, finishing last in the NL East. The Marlins haven't reached the playoffs since 2003, last finishing over .500 in 2009.