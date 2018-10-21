The Reds have chosen former MLB infielder David Bell as their new manager the team confirmed on Sunday. Bell will be the 63rd manager in franchise history.

David Bell has been named the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds. He will be introduced at a press conference on Monday at 11:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/BdIlLCGKMG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 21, 2018

Bell agreed to a three-year contract with Cincinnati with a club option for 2022. He spent three seasons as a bench coach in St. Louis from 2012-14 and was the Giants' Vice President of Player Personnel in 2017.

Previous to his work in the MLB, Bell managed the Reds' AA and AAA affiliates from 2009-12. He had a 227-332 record.

Bell played 12 seasons in the majors, spending time with six teams from 1995-2006. Bell has 123 career home runs and was a .257 career hitter. He hit .282 in 35 postseason games, including seven hits in the 2002 World Series with the Giants.

Cincinnati went 67-95 in 2018, last in the NL Central. The Reds last made the playoffs in 2013, losing the National League Wild Card game.