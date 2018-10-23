Boxer Conor McGregor and the Boston Fire Department are sending five pediatric burn victims to Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night, according to The Boston Globe.

McGregor delivered eight World Series tickets to the Engine 33 Ladder 15 firehouse over the weekend while in town promoting his whiskey brand. He chose to give tickets to that firehouse because it is where Lieutenant Edward J. Walsh Jr. and firefighter Michael R. Kennedy worked before dying in a nine-alarm fire in March 2014.

"It was very generous on his behalf to donate the tickets, but the firefighters felt it’d have a larger impact by turning it around and donating them to some children who wouldn’t normally have that opportunity,” Marc Sanders, spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department, told the Globe.

The firefighters donated the tickets through the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation to child burn victims currently undergoing treatment at Shriners Hospital for Children.

The children will be chosen based on who can sit through the cold temperatures during the game. Nurses will accompany them. The group will visit the firehouse and meet the firemen before riding to the game in a fire department vehicle, according to the Globe.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.