Watch: Boston Symphony Orchestra Plays Dropkick Murphys for Red Sox, Challenges LA Philharmonic

The Dropkick Murphys approved of the Boston Symphony's rendition on Twitter. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 25, 2018

The Boston arts community has apparently caught Red Sox fever.

Boston Symphony Orchestra performed the national anthem before Game 2 of the World Series at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. But the pregame anthem was not the only way musical director Andris Nelsons has supported the Red Sox.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra released a rendition of the Dropkick Murphys hit "Shipping up to Boston" on Wednesday night and added a twist to the famous Fenway pump-up song. In addition to playing the Dropkick Murphys hit, Nelsons challenged Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Phil Harmonic, calling on them to do their best rendition of a different pop hit. 

Watch the Boston Symphony's full rendition below:

The Los Angles Phil Harmonic has yet to settle on a song. It released a Twitter poll on Wednesday that gave fans the option to either hear "I Love L.A." by Randy Newman or "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond. 

Los Angeles fans hope their orchestra will fare better than their baseball team thus far. The Dodgers currently trail the Red Sox 0–2 in the World Series. They lost 4-2 on Wednesday night. Game 3 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is slated to start at 8:09 p.m. ET on Friday. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)