The Boston arts community has apparently caught Red Sox fever.

Boston Symphony Orchestra performed the national anthem before Game 2 of the World Series at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. But the pregame anthem was not the only way musical director Andris Nelsons has supported the Red Sox.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra released a rendition of the Dropkick Murphys hit "Shipping up to Boston" on Wednesday night and added a twist to the famous Fenway pump-up song. In addition to playing the Dropkick Murphys hit, Nelsons challenged Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Phil Harmonic, calling on them to do their best rendition of a different pop hit.

Watch the Boston Symphony's full rendition below:

One down, three to go! @RedSox Nation, this one’s for you. We challenge @GustavoDudamel and the @LAPhil to show us their best theme song. Let’s go Red Sox! #DoDamage pic.twitter.com/p6WGyNq4eV — Boston Symphony (@BostonSymphony) October 24, 2018

The Los Angles Phil Harmonic has yet to settle on a song. It released a Twitter poll on Wednesday that gave fans the option to either hear "I Love L.A." by Randy Newman or "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond.

Los Angeles fans hope their orchestra will fare better than their baseball team thus far. The Dodgers currently trail the Red Sox 0–2 in the World Series. They lost 4-2 on Wednesday night. Game 3 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is slated to start at 8:09 p.m. ET on Friday.