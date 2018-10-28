The Red Sox will look to secure their fourth World Series since 2004 on Sunday night, taking a 3–1 series lead to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for Game 5.

Boston snagged a comeback victory in Game 4 on Saturday, scoring nine runs in the final three innings after falling down 4-0 on a Yasiel Puig homer in the sixth inning. The Red Sox registered an earned run off each of the Dodgers' six relievers to enter the contest, taking the lead on a single by Rafael Devers in the top of the ninth.

Los Angeles will look to its ace to save the series, sending left hander Clayton Kershaw to the hill. The three-time Cy Young award winner struggled in Game 1 at Boston, allowing five runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

David Price will start for the Red Sox. He threw 13 pitches in a bullpen appearance in Game 3, building off an impressive Game 2 start in which Price allowed just two earned runs in six innings.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

