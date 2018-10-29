After taking the loss in the Dodgers' last game of the season, a 5-1 defeat to the World Series champion Red Sox, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has only three days to decide if he wants to stick with the L.A. in his current contract situation.

Kershaw has roughly $70 million and two years remaining in his deal with the Dodgers but can opt out to enter the free agent market. It's possible, if not likely, he wants to remain with L.A. and opts out in order to sign a new deal with the team.

The Dodgers went with their three-time NL Cy Young Award to try to earn a win and force the series back to Boston. But Kershaw gave up three home runs, including two from World Series MVP Steve Pearce. Los Angeles lost the World Series at its home field for the second year after the Houston Astros won the Fall Classic last season.

Kershaw gave up four runs and seven hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked none.

"I’ve got three days now to think about all that stuff, and so it will be an eventful three days for me," Kershaw said. “I haven’t made the decision yet. We have three days to talk, between us and the Dodgers, see what happens."

Clayton Kershaw says he has three days to decide whether or not he will be staying with the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/ALS0LwM9cC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2018

Manny Machado could also depart the Dodgers in free agency, too, after he was acquired before the July trade deadline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.