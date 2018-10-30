Will the Boston Sign Kid Make His Return at Red Sox' World Series Parade?

The duck boat parade will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 30, 2018

Boston sign kid and championship parades go together like the Red Sox hating the Yankees. 

So it's only natural that we're expecting to see another sighting of the kid who went viral because of his wonderful luck to be born into Boston's championship era. The Boston sign kid, named Jason, has made appearances at various championship parades in the city since the Bruins' win in 2011. But he was born in 2002, so he's been around for 11 championships since then. 

The Red Sox have four now, while the Patriots have five Super Bowl titles. The Celtics and Bruins have one apiece. 

So with the Red Sox' big win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, that hopefully means another sighting of sign kid, or sign teenager now. 

The duck boat parade will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

What a lucky, lucky kid. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)