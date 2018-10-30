Boston sign kid and championship parades go together like the Red Sox hating the Yankees.

So it's only natural that we're expecting to see another sighting of the kid who went viral because of his wonderful luck to be born into Boston's championship era. The Boston sign kid, named Jason, has made appearances at various championship parades in the city since the Bruins' win in 2011. But he was born in 2002, so he's been around for 11 championships since then.

The Red Sox have four now, while the Patriots have five Super Bowl titles. The Celtics and Bruins have one apiece.

The Boston Parade Sign Kid looks like he's ready for the #Patriots #SuperBowl victory parade today. pic.twitter.com/pLDO6ZtCk4 — Doug Rush (@Doug_Rush) February 7, 2017

So with the Red Sox' big win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, that hopefully means another sighting of sign kid, or sign teenager now.

The duck boat parade will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

What a lucky, lucky kid.