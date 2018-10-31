David Price is planning to stay in Boston.

During a celebration inside Fenway Park and ahead of Wednesday's Red Sox World Series parade, Price announced that he will decline a contact option that would have made him a free agent and will return to the Red Sox next season.

"I'm opting in," Price said. "I'm not going anywhere. I want to win here."

Under his current deal with the Red Sox, Price is set to earn $127 million over the next four years as part of a seven-year contract he signed in Dec. 2015. Price has gone 31-19 with a 3.74 ERA in his three years with the team.

During the Red Sox's championship run, Price was the winning pitcher in the AL Championship Series clincher against the Astros and won his first World Series start during Game 2 against the Dodgers. Price was instrumental in Boston's Game 5 win when he surrendered just three hits over seven innings to help clinch the Red Sox's title.

Price said on Wedneday that the decision to remain with the team was an easy one to make.

"I came here to win, and we did that this year and that was very special," Price said. "Now I want to do that again."