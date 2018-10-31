Red Sox Fan Arrested for Hitting Alex Cora With Beer Can at World Series Parade

The Red Sox celebrated their World Series victory with a parade Wednesday.

By Jenna West
October 31, 2018

A Boston Red Sox fan was arrested after hitting manager Alex Cora with a beer can during Wednesday's World Series parade, according to the Associated Press.

Patrick Connolly, 19, of Sandwich, Mass. was charged with disorderly conduct and assault. Cora is listed in court records as the victim, reports the Associated Press. 

The Boston Globe also reported that a separate beer thrown hit a 20-year-old woman, causing a gash on her nose. 

While Red Sox fans came out to see the team roll by in duck boats, one person also threw a can at the Commissioner's Trophy. The gold flags on the trophy were bent after taking the hit.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)