A Boston Red Sox fan was arrested after hitting manager Alex Cora with a beer can during Wednesday's World Series parade, according to the Associated Press.

Patrick Connolly, 19, of Sandwich, Mass. was charged with disorderly conduct and assault. Cora is listed in court records as the victim, reports the Associated Press.

The Boston Globe also reported that a separate beer thrown hit a 20-year-old woman, causing a gash on her nose.

While Red Sox fans came out to see the team roll by in duck boats, one person also threw a can at the Commissioner's Trophy. The gold flags on the trophy were bent after taking the hit.