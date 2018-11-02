Bryce Harper Lands on Cover of ‘MLB The Show 19’ ... Wearing a Hoodie

Bryce Harper will eventually be wearing a jersey on the cover, but no one knows which.

By Dan Gartland
November 02, 2018

Bryce Harper will be wearing a jersey on the cover of MLB The Show 19 when it hits store shelves in the spring, but no one knows yet which jersey it will be. 

Harper was announced Friday as the cover athlete for the newest edition of the Playstation baseball game, though the cover art features Harper wearing only a nondescript hoodie. 

Similarly, when LeBron James was announced as the cover model of NBA 2K19’s 20th anniversary edition this summer, no jersey was visible on the cover art. 

By delaying the release of the final cover art, The Show also avoids the awkward situation that 2K had with Kyrie Irving where the former Cavs star was traded to the Celtics and the game had to alter its cover accordingly post-announcement. 

