Bryce Harper will be wearing a jersey on the cover of MLB The Show 19 when it hits store shelves in the spring, but no one knows yet which jersey it will be.

Harper was announced Friday as the cover athlete for the newest edition of the Playstation baseball game, though the cover art features Harper wearing only a nondescript hoodie.

Honored to be selected as the #PlayStationAmbassador for #TheShow19 cover! Follow @MLBTheShow this offseason to see what uniform I will be wearing on the final cover! pic.twitter.com/31kf0Yel19 — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) November 2, 2018

Similarly, when LeBron James was announced as the cover model of NBA 2K19’s 20th anniversary edition this summer, no jersey was visible on the cover art.

LeBron's @NBA2K cover is 🔥🔥



but no Cavs jersey 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/303pZq2UJ9 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 5, 2018

By delaying the release of the final cover art, The Show also avoids the awkward situation that 2K had with Kyrie Irving where the former Cavs star was traded to the Celtics and the game had to alter its cover accordingly post-announcement.