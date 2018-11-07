Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez will undergo left shoulder surgery this offseason, New York general manager reportedly told reporters on Wednesday.

Sanchez has been hampered by the injury since the 2017 season. Per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Cashman said that Sanchez' planned recovery times is "roughly three months." The Yankees expect him to be ready in time for the start of the 2019 regular season. However, Cashman said that New York is comfortable with starting Andrew Romine if Sanchez is not ready by Opening Day.

Sanchez worked out in Tampa Bay last week and said his shoulder was bothering him. The 25-year-old backstop was given cortisone shots, but on Tuesday, the team decided to opt for surgery in order to have the injured area cleaned out.

Last season, a right groin strain limited Sanchez to 89 games. He batted .186 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs in 2018. The native Dominican had batted .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017 en route to earning his first All-Star selection.