Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy tweeted that he is "cancer free" and announced he has beaten his fourth bout with cancer since 2008. Remy stepped away from broadcasting Red Sox games on NESN in August to take time to undergo treatment for lung cancer.

"Friday was a very good day for me," Remy tweeted. "Had my first scan since going through treatments. Highly successful. Cancer free for now and hopefully forever. So pleased !!"

Remy has been a fixture on NESN broadcasts since 1988. He made an appearance at the Red Sox' World Series parade on Oct. 31.

Remy played 10 MLB seasons before entering the broadcast booth after the 1984 season. He played with the Red Sox for seven seasons and reached the All-Star Game in 1978. Remy is a career .275 hitter, stealing 208 bases and scoring 605 runs while primarily playing second base.