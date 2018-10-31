For the fourth time in 15 years, the Boston Red Sox and their fans are celebrating a World Series title.

After clinching the series with a 5–1 Game 5 win over the Dodgers Sunday night, the Red Sox took the streets in duck boats on Wednesday for their 2018 World Series parade through Boston. The parade, which started at approximately 11 a.m. ET, started at Fenway Park and concluded near Boston's Government Center.

The city had a lot to celebrate. Before clinching the World Series title, the Red Sox were also the best team in baseball, winning 108 games in the regular season and going 11–3 in the postseason. Their combined 119 wins is the third best in MLB history.

Here are the best sights and sounds from Wednesday's festivities.

Alex Cora had one message for all the haters: "Suck on it." That's one way to kick off a parade.

Alex Cora “We scored 16 at Yankee Stadium.. SUCK ON IT.” #RedSox pic.twitter.com/9FYcjzqeQg — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 31, 2018

Why celebrate one championship when you can celebrate all of them?

What year is this? pic.twitter.com/KvkAdzrhEs — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) October 31, 2018

No fan is as lucky as the Boston sign kid. No one.

Introducing to the world, the Red Sox parade's biggest star.

We’re on the duck with our biggest star, Griff Holt! 🖐 pic.twitter.com/Z99ImhcJGi — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018

Mookie Betts took in his first ever championship parade.

David Price, hype man of the year.

Some fans had a very legitimate request to ask of Chris Sale during Wednesday's parade.

Tom Brady, is that you?

People of the Parade:



“Tom Brady” & his friend have been here since 7am. He says he bought the mask a few years ago & now tries to wear it to every #Boston sporting event. #RedSox #7News pic.twitter.com/lVW58Ga8kH — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) October 31, 2018

Some fans literally never want to forget this day.

Kailen Horn, who lives in New York but is originally from Kansas, got a “Do Damage” tattoo last night. “I wanted to commemorate this. To see how electric the team was this season ...it makes you feel good.” She grew up watching the Sox, she said. pic.twitter.com/yGPuECC4q4 — Steve Annear (@steveannear) October 31, 2018

Even Elvis came out to show some love on Wednesday.

Spotted on the Red Sox parade route: “Looking good, Elvis,” says a passerby casually. pic.twitter.com/v1NxswjxLj — Cristela Guerra (@CristelaGuerra) October 31, 2018

Red Sox fans are coming in clutch.

Some #RedSox players catch a few cans of beer thrown by fans at the #RedSoxParade. Follow along live: https://t.co/UYnQF1DFbu pic.twitter.com/vBmWsNsXtZ — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 31, 2018

Even the mascot was soaking up the limelight.

All hands in the air! Wally and the Sox continue celebrations in the 2018 Red Sox Victory Parade #Redsox #BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/yD19vS6EJn — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) October 31, 2018

Sing it, Boston.

Even though they’ve had so many of them, Boston’s enthusiasm for championship parades has not diminished.