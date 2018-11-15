Browns' Baker Mayfield Congratulates Brewers' Christian Yelich on NL MVP Award

Mayfield called Yelich's NL MVP win in September.

By Emily Caron
November 15, 2018

It was a big night for 26-year-old Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, as he took home NL MVP honors on Thursday night. He also received an enthusiastic congratulations from Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield in response, who called Yelich's win two months ago.

"Congrats to THE MVP!!!! @christianyelich Unbelievable man!!!" Mayfield wrote on Instagram. "So happy for you!! Nobody deserves it more!!"

Mayfield and Yelich became friends during the offseason, when the 23-year-old Heisman winner trained for the NFL combine at the same facility Yelich uses in California. Mayfield was seen sporting a signed Yelich jersey before the Browns' Sept. 21 game against the Jets, where the Cleveland rookie stepped in for a concussed Tyrod Taylor to make his NFL debut.

Mayfield led the Browns to a 21-17 comeback win that night before giving the Brewers outfielder another shoutout—and calling his eventual MVP win. 

"Christian Yelich for NL MVP," Mayfield said to close his postgame press conference.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, 26, took home the AL MVP Award. He's still waiting on his shoutout, but Betts's World Series Championship with Boston might suffice instead.

