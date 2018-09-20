Baker Mayfield in at Quarterback After Tyrod Taylor Suffers Concussion in Browns-Jets

Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 20, 2018

Baker Mayfield has taken the field for the first time in a regular-season NFL game as Tyrod Taylor's replacement in Thursday's game against the Jets.

Taylor suffered a concussion and was forced to go leave the game in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the rest of the night.

The Browns used the No. 1 pick in 2018 on the quarterback from Oklahoma, but coach Hue Jackson said the plan for this season was to go with Taylor as the starting quarterback.

In the first two games this season, Taylor completed 52.9% of his passes for 443 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both of his touchdowns came inside the final two minutes of their prevvious games and tied the score.

In Thursday's contest, Taylor was four-for-14 for 19 yards and was sacked three times for a loss of 22 yards.

In Mayfield's first drive of his career, he went three-for-four for 47 yards and fumbled the ball the one time he was sacked. Cleveland recovered the fumble and was able to get a field goal for its first points of the game.

The 0-1-1 Browns are trailing New York 14-3 in the third quarter.

