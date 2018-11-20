Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre announced his retirement on Tuesday following 21 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Beltre, 39, was a four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and five-time Gold Glove winner.

"After careful consideration and many sleepless night, I have made the decision to retire from I've been doing my whole life, which is playing baseball, the game I love," Beltre said. "I have thought about it a lot and although I appreciate all the opportunities and everything that baseball has given me, it's time to call it a career."

Beltre spent seven seasons with the Dodgers, five with the Mariners and one with the Red Sox before playing the final eight years of his career on the Rangers.

Beltre retires as the all-time leader in career hits recorded by a Dominican-born player with 3,166. He compiled a career batting average of .286 (35th all-time), with 477 home runs and 1,707 RBIs. He also posted a career WAR of 95.7, which ranks 26th all-time, according to Baseball Reference. His defensive WAR of 29.3 ranks 10th all-time.