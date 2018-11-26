The Winter Meetings are less than two weeks away, and it is expected that most of the blockbuster deals that could happen will during the week in Las Vegas.

Teams are willing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements, with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

While waiting for those sluggers to come off the market, the starting pitching hot stove is heating up. The Yankees sturck the biggest blow last week trading for Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton, and could look to add another starter or two to bolster their rotation.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says he is still hoping for a 'face to face' meeting with Manny Machado to address hustle comments. (YES Network)

• The Angels are pursuing pitching this offseason, and have shown interest in free agents Nathan Eovaldi and J.A. Happ, (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Diamondbacks are "intent" on dealing All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• Mariners closer Edwin Diaz is drawing trade interest from the Braves and Phillies. Diaz led the major leagues with 57 saves in 2018. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Adam Jones says he wants to play four to five more years. Jones has spent the last 11 years with the Baltimore Orioles. (Roch Kubatko, MASN)