The Oakland A's are looking to build a new stadium near the waterfront in downtown Oakland while also acquiring the land where the Coliseum and Oracle Arena currently reside to redevelop that land.

On Wednesday, the club announced its plan to build a new stadium at Howard Terminal that will be "bigger than baseball" in addition to a redevelopment plan around the team's current stadium. The new stadium will feature "a bold vision and real benefits tailored specifically to the residents of East Oakland."

"We are excited to build a bold, iconic ballpark at Howard Terminal," A's president Dave Kaval said. "This design will allow us to blur the boundaries of a traditional ballpark and integrate into the surrounding neighborhood."

The total capacity for the new stadium will only be 34,000, making it the smallest venue in MLB. According to Phil Matier and Andy Ross of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group designed the stadium with the expectation it will resemble former ballparks like Philadelphia's Shibe Park, better known as Connie Mack Stadium, where the A's played from 1909-1954 when they moved to Kansas City.

With the team leaving the Coliseum for this new park, the plan is turn the Coliseum into a low-rise amphitheater surrounded by a community park and other developmental projects such as a youth sports complex and a shopping strip.

This is all encompasses the A's second attempt at creating a downtown park after plans for one near Laney College were shut down last year by the school's board.

There is an April deadline for the A's to either agree on a lease or purchase of the Howard Terminal property that is currently owned by Port of Oakland.

You can check out illustrations of what the new park and redeveloped area around the Coliseum are expected to look like here.