As the Winter Meetings inch closer and closer, teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements.

Big name free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

The non-tender deadline has passed with the Mets and Mariners' blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected. Veterans like Wilmer Flores, Jonathan Schoop and Billy Hamilton were all non-tendered by their respective clubs.

The rumor mill continues to churn after yesterday's news as new sluggers hit the market.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Mariners are serious talks on a deal that would send shortstop Jean Segura to the the Phlllies. The deal is dependent on Segura waving his full no-trade clause and approving the deal. (Ken Rosenthal, The Ahtletic)

• Yankees general manager Brian Cashman denied reports that catcher Gary Sanchez is on the trading block and says he is "not for sale." (YES Network)

• The New York Mets have spoken with the Indians about pitcher and two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Toronto Blue Jays are interested in bolstering their rotation by adding Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network/FanCred)

• Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon says he is up for a contract extension and is fine starting the season without one. (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)