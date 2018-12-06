As the Winter Meetings inch closer and closer, teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements.

Big name free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

The non-tender deadline has passed with the Mets and Mariners' blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected. Veterans like Wilmer Flores, Jonathan Schoop and Billy Hamilton were all non-tendered by their respective clubs.

The rumor mill continues to churn after this week's news concerning pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first basmean Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Dodgers have contacted the White Sox regarding first baseman Jose Abreu. Abreu hit .265 with 22 home runs last season. (Michael Duarte, NBC Los Angeles)

• Talks with the Boston Red Red Sox concerning Nathan Eovaldi are "intensifying. (Robert Murray, The Athletic)

• Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen says the team won't be going through a full rebuild. (Steve Gilbert, MLB.com)

• The Royals signed Chris Owings to a one-year deal worth a reported $3 million with a chance to make another $500,000 via incentives.

• Free-agent Hunter Pence says he has heard from a few team this offseason, but not from the Giants. Pence, 35, spent the last seven seasons with the Giants. (Jessica Kleinschmidt, NBC Sports Bay Area)