The Winter Meetings are finally here, and teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements ahead of the 2019 season.

Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history.

The Mets and Mariners got started on the wheeling and dealing blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected.

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The New York Yankees end their pursuit of Bryce Harper citing a crowded outfield, and continue to have talks concening Manny Machado and J.A. Happ. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Mets have started engaging the Marlins on coveted catcher J.T Realmuto, with some discussions involving a possible three-way deal sending Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees. (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)

• The Mariners are interested in Japanese free-agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.(Greg Johns, MLB.com)

• Free-agent outfielder Billy Hamilton has deal to a deal with the Kansas City Royals. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The agents for agents for Harper and Machado are set to meet with the Phillies organization at the Winter Meetings. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com)

• Free agent right-hander Tyson Ross and the Detroit Tigers reached agreement on a one-year deal worth $5.75 million. (Team announcement)