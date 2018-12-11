Report: Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez Signs Multi-Year, Seven-Figure Extension With TBS

Martinez has served as an MLB on TBS studio analyst since 2012. He retired from baseball in 2011.

By Emily Caron
December 11, 2018

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez is re-signing with TBS for a multi-year, seven-figure deal, The New York Post reports.

Martinez is part of TBS's playoff coverage team. He has served as an "MLB on TBS" studio analyst since 2012 after retiring from baseball in 2011. He is also likely to return to MLB Network as well, according to the Post. However, his obligations with MLB Network have not been worked out yet with a contract.

Turner only does studio coverage during the playoffs, which last about two months. Martinez, 47, also makes 30 appearances for MLBN. He is expected to receive a substantial raise when both new contracts are completed.

ESPN was rumored to have some brief interested Martinez, but they could not find a fit. ESPN's Sunday night game crew is already set with analysts Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza, who recently re-signed a multi-year deal. Baseball Tonight is also set with Mark Teixeira and David Ross as the main analysts.

Martinez will be an analyst on Turner's team alongside host Casey Stern, Jimmy Rollins and Gary Sheffield.

The eight-time All-Star was a starting pitcher for five MLB teams, most notably the Boston Red Sox. He helped Boston end an 86-year drought by winning the 2004 World Series.

