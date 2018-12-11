After missing the entire 2018 season following surgery to remove bone spurs from both of his heels, Troy Tulowitzki has been released by the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Tuesday.

Tulowitzki has two years and $38 million remaining on his contract.

Tulowitzki played just more than two seasons with the Blue Jays after he was traded there in July 2015 from the Colorado Rockies.

In 2017, Tulowitzki only played in 66 games. His last MLB appearance came on July 28, 2017, but he waited until April of this year to get surgery on his injury.

At 34, it remains unclear exactly what the market will be for the five-time All-Star, but the injuries and his age will likely have tremendous influence over what happens to him in free agency.

For his career, Tulowitzki has a slash average of .290/.361/.495 and he has 224 home runs and 779 RBIs.