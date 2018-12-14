Former A's catcher Bruce Maxwell is the only MLB player to kneel during the national anthem since Colin Kaepernick's protest started in 2016. Maxwell took a knee before a game against the Rangers in Sept. 2017. Now a free agent, Maxwell has been unable to find a team during the offseason.

Maxwell's free agency could very well continue into the season, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The three-year veteran was arrested on assualt and gun charges in Oct. 2017, but the arrest may take a back seat to his choice to kneel among teams chief concerns.

“It’s the kneeling thing that might keep him from getting another job, not the arrest,” an anonymous MLB executive told the Chronicle. “Owners aren’t going to want to deal with that whole anthem issue.”

Maxwell, a Germany native and son of a military family, noted his kneeling was "not to disrespect our military" in September 2017 and criticized President Trump in the process.

“The point of my kneeling was not to disrespect our military or our constitution or our country," Maxwell said. "I am and forever will be an American citizen and grateful to be here, but my kneeling is what’s getting the attention, and I’m kneeling for the people who don’t have a voice.”

Maxwell didn't kneel during the 2018 season. He played in 18 games with Oakland before being demoted to the minor leagues in June.

The 2012 second-round pick is a career .240 hitter in 366 at-bats. He has five career homers and 42 RBI.