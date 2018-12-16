The Winter Meetings are over but the hot stove is still burning. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history, but it was Patrick Corbin who stole the spotlight last week when he agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

This week it was the White Sox, who agreed to terms with Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso on Friday night.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Braves don't plan to have further trade talks with the Marlins regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• The Brewers are pursuing Daniel Murphy and Jed Lowrie for their second base opening. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Astros have spoken with Michael Brantley and Nelson Cruz as they search for an added outfield bat. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Giants are interested in trading for Blue Jays OF Kevin Pillar. (Alex Pavlovic, NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Yankees have interest in Padres SS Freddy Galvis if they don't sign Manny Machado. (George A. King III, New York Post)