Ex-Marlins President David Samson Responds to Boos at Party by Bragging About $1.2 Billion Sale

David Samson got on stage at ESPN personality Dan Le Batard's birthday party to boos then proceeded to brag about the sale.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 18, 2018

Ex-Marlins president David Samson responded to boos at a party by bragging about the team's $1.2 billion sale to the Bruce Sherman group in 2017. Samson got on stage at ESPN personality Dan Le Batard's birthday party to boos then proceeded to brag about the sale and flipped off fans.

"Thank you so much; thank you very much," Samson said. "Here's why I love when you guys boo me. Right. I want you to keep booing me. Because guess what? One-point-two billion. F--- you!"

The video below contains explicit language.

In September 2017, Major League owners approved the sale of the Marlins by Jeffrey Loria to an investment group led by former Yankees start Derek Jeter and Sherman. The group has led changes within the organization, and the team went 63–98 this year. 

Samson was let go after the deal went through and he has recently spoken out on a variety of topics since his contract has expired. In interviews, Samson discussed a possible trade for Jose Fernandez a year before his death and more. In early December, Samson claimed the San Diego Padres kept a real and fake copy of medical records on players. A Padres spokesman called the comments "inaccurate and wholly inappropriate."

