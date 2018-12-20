Yankees Free Agency Rumors: Manny Machado Meets With Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone

Here's the latest rumors surrounding the Yankees' offseason.

By Kaelen Jones
December 20, 2018

The Yankees have been busy this offseason. Earlier this month, New York re-signed left-hander J.A. Happ, retaining one of the most coveted arms on the free-agent market.

But the Yankees don't appear to be done making moves just yet. Below are the latest rumors involving the Bronx Bombers:

• A Yankees contingent dined with Manny Machado, his wife and his agent, Dan Lozano, on Wednesday night in Manhattan. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

J.A. Happ would welcome Machado to the team. “If or when something happens, of course I’d be excited to hear a player of that caliber join the team. But I think we’ll just wait and see how all of that plays out." (Randy Miller, NJ.com)

• Among those present at the dinner were Yankees president Randy Levine, general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone, and special adviser Carlos Beltran. The group had spent 90 minutes at Yankee Stadium together earlier in the day. (George A. King III, New York Post)

• New York is considered to be one of three teams competing for Machado's services, along with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Yankees were present for an hour-long open workout by free-agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. (Tim Brown, Yahoo)

