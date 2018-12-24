The 2018 calendar year is winding down. With Christmas Day approaching, things on the MLB hot stove front appear to be momentarily at ease.

The offseason's biggest free agents–Bryce Harper and Manny Machado–remain on the market. The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Cubs reportedly met with outfielder Bryce Harper during Winter Meetings. Team president Theo Epstein urged Harper to not accept another team's offer before Chicago has a chance to clear payroll space. (Gordon Wittenmyer, Chicago Sun-Times)

• Harper liked an Instagram post submitted from MLB's official account. The post posed the question of whether or not the Dodgers are the favorites to land Harper. (MLB.com, Instagram)

• At least four teams have expressed interest in free-agent pitcher Dallas Kuechel, including the Angels, Brewers, Rangers and Phillies. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)

• The Cubs agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Kendall Graveman. (Jordan Bastian, MLB.com)