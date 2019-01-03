Report: David Robertson, Phillies Agree to Two-Year Deal Worth $23 Million

The Phillies have added David Robertson to the bullpen. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 03, 2019

The Phillies have agreed to a deal with right-handed reliever David Robertson, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. 

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Robertson agreed to a two-year deal that guarantees him at least $23 million. He will earn $10 million in 2019, $11 million in 2020, with a $12 million club option (with a $2 million buyout) for 2021.

The 33-year-old Robertson has passed a physical and the deal is complete, reports Feinsand. Robertson represented himself in the contract discussions.

"Philly really checked off all the boxes for me," Robertson told MLB.com. "They are hungry to get back to the postseason and win. They have a great fan base, a beautiful ballpark and a special focus on charity. They've put together a great squad and I think I can bring a lot to the team in the back end of their bullpen."

Robertson played for the Yankees from 2008–2014, before heading to the White Sox. He returned to the Yankees in 2017. This season, Robertson went 8–3 with five saves, a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 69.2 innings pitched.

