It's a few days into the new year, and the Hot Stove is frozen as the top free agents are still deciding on their next destination. Manny Machado and Bryce Harper remain unsigned and could dictate how the rest of the offseason shapes up.

The biggest deal in the past few days was shortstop Troy Tulowitzki agreeing to a deal with the New York Yankees. Despite the addition of another infielder, the Yankees remain in play for Machado.

Here's the latest news and rumors:

• ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the White Sox and Phillies were willing to give the former Nationals star a contract of at least ten guaranteed years but this report was disputed by 670 The Score's Bruce Levine. The Chicago radio analyst reported that the White Sox are only willing to give Machado a seven-year deal. Later in the day, Levine noted that Harper has recieved 10-year offers with big AAV offers.

• The Mariners will pay the Seibu Lions an intial fee of $10.275 million for Yusei Kikuchi under the new posting system. The Mariners announced the signing on Wednesday. The base deal for the left-handed pitcher is for three years and $43 million. In eight seasons with the Lions, Kikuchi recorded a 2.77 ERA with 903 strikeouts in 1,010 2/3 innings. (The Athletic).

• The chances of the Indians trading one of their star right-handers, Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer, seem to diminish by the day. The Dodgers, Padres, Reds and Cardinals could be possible trade desitantions for Kluber. (The Athletic).

• The Nationals have been in talks with Brian Dozier but the Brewers may also be considering the second baseman/shortstop. (The Athletic).

• The Nationals’ preference at second base is for a one-year stopgap as they await the arrival of Carter Kieboom, their No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline).

• The Mets have Adam Warren, Justin Wilson, Asdrubal Cabrera and Marwin Gonzalez on their target list. The team has been looking for help at the catcher position for weeks. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Dodgers signed free-agent outfielder Shane Peterson to a minor-league deal with an invitation to MLB spring training (Ken Rosenthal, FOX)

• The Yankees are still pursuing Manny Machado despite the Troy Tulowitzki deal (Jeff Passan, ESPN)