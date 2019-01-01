Report: Troy Tulowitzki, Yankees Agree to Deal

The Blue Jays will reportedly pay the remainder of Tulowitzki's $20 million salary owed this season.

By Kaelen Jones
January 01, 2019

The New York Yankees and veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki have reportedly agreed to a league-minimum deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Tulowitzki, 34, was released by the Toronto Blue Jays in December after missing the entire 2018 campaign following surgery, which removed bone spurs from both of his heels.

Tulowitzki still had two years and $38 million remaining on his contract with Toronto at the time of his release. Per Passan, the Blue Jays will pay the remainder of his $20 million salary owed this season.

TAYLER: Troy Tulowitzki's Release Gives Him a Much-Needed Fresh Start

The four-time All-Star is expected to play shortstop for New York while its regular starter, Didi Gregorius, recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Tulowitzki last appeared in an MLB game on July 28, 2017.

Despite adding Tulowitzki, Passan reports that the Yankees will still pursue free-agent shortstop Manny Machado.

