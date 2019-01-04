MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox Make Official Offer to Manny Machado

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Michael Shapiro
January 04, 2019

The close to 2018 was relatively quiet, but the MLB rumor mill is still churning. The offseason's biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, remain on the market and are expected to sign big deals at the beginning of the new year.

The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The White Sox have officially made an offer to Manny Machado. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Yankees are "focused" on LHP Zach Britton as they look to solidify their bullpen. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Mariners are likely to move DH Edwin Encarnacion. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Nationals are talking with free-agent 2B Brian Dozier. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The chances of Cleveland trading SP's Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer, "diminish by the day." (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Phillies pursuit of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper could impact Craig Kimbrel's market. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

 

