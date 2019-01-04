The close to 2018 was relatively quiet, but the MLB rumor mill is still churning. The offseason's biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, remain on the market and are expected to sign big deals at the beginning of the new year.

The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The White Sox have officially made an offer to Manny Machado. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Yankees are "focused" on LHP Zach Britton as they look to solidify their bullpen. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Mariners are likely to move DH Edwin Encarnacion. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)