MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Told Manny Machado's Camp of Plan to Sign Troy Tulowitzki

By Emily Caron
January 05, 2019

The hot stove is quite cold this week, but superstar free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper are still making headlines as their signing decisions loom. 

The most notable signings as of late include Japanese pitcher Yusei Kikuchi's four-year deal with Seattle and Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball: 

• Yankees GM Brian Cashman kept in contact with Manny Machado's camp, informing them in advance of the team's plan to sign SS Troy Tulowitzki. (Coley Harvey, ESPN)

• Japanese pitcher Yusei Kikuchi received several seven-year contract offers from teams before deciding to sign with the Mariners. (TJ Cotterill, Tacoma News Tribune)

• The Blue Jays traded RHP Oliver Drake to the Rays for cash considerations. (Blue Jays)

• The Phillies are in the process of setting up a face-to-face meeting with Bryce Harper. The White Sox seem like a "long shot" to land Harper, and the Nationals remain interested in retaining the free agent. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The White Sox have officially made an offer to Manny Machado. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

