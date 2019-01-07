MLB Managers Analyze Viral ‘MVP Baseball’ Lineup: ‘Alex Cora Shouldn’t Be Hitting Fourth’

“I’m probably the worst hitter—well, Hinch was a bad hitter.”

By Dan Gartland
January 07, 2019

MLB teams’ trend toward hiring younger managers means a lot of things. Least importantly, it means that nine managers currently in charge of big league clubs are young enough to have been players included in the classic video game “MVP Baseball 2005.”

In October, a Reddit user fired up MVP 05 and created a lineup comprised entirely of current managers. At the winter meetings, Yahoo Sports caught up with many of those managers to get their thoughts on the lineup and how they would construct a batting order if they were in charge.

The skippers all make fair points. There’s absolutely no excuse for having Alex Cora, who by OPS+ only had one offensive season better than league average, hitting cleanup. Cora himself had to admit that. 

“I can’t hit fourth,” Cora said. “I’m probably the worst hitter—well, Hinch was a bad hitter.”

He’s right. AJ Hinch, who’s slotted in here as the designated hitter, had a career OPS+ of 65!

Aaron Boone and Gabe Kapler are easily two of the three best hitters in that lineup (along with Rocco Baldelli) and they’re batting sixth and seventh! Just tons of question marks up and down the card here. 

One thing is for sure, everyone in that lineup is better at managing than the guy who put it on Reddit. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)