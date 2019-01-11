The Yankees agreed to a two-year contract with second baseman DJ LeMahieu on Friday, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry. The deal is expected to be "in the $24 million range," per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Yankees plan to use LeMahieu as a versatile player around the infield. They will use him at second base, first base and third base. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 11, 2019

LeMahieu hit .348 and won a batting title with Colorado in 2016. His slash line was .276/.332/.428 last season. The Yankees value him for his defense and his versatility. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 11, 2019

LeMahieu comes to New York after eight seasons with the Rockies. He hit .276 in 2018 with 15 homers and 62 RBI. LeMahieu won the National League batting title in 2016 with a .348 average.

The two-time All-Star is New York's second infield signing this offseason. The Yankees agreed to a league-minimum deal with Troy Tulowitzi on Jan. 1.

New York is increasingly unlikely to add Manny Machado following their infield signings since Jan. 1, per Curry.