Report: Yankees, DJ LeMahieu Agree on Two-Year, $24 Million Deal

LeMahieu hit .276 with 15 homers in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 11, 2019

The Yankees agreed to a two-year contract with second baseman DJ LeMahieu on Friday, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry. The deal is expected to be "in the $24 million range," per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

LeMahieu comes to New York after eight seasons with the Rockies. He hit .276 in 2018 with 15 homers and 62 RBI. LeMahieu won the National League batting title in 2016 with a .348 average.

The two-time All-Star is New York's second infield signing this offseason. The Yankees agreed to a league-minimum deal with Troy Tulowitzi on Jan. 1.

New York is increasingly unlikely to add Manny Machado following their infield signings since Jan. 1, per Curry.

