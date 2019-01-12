With a little more than a month before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the two biggest free agents of this offseason still have yet to sign deals.

The Yankees, Phillies and White Sox are the Manny Machado frontrunners, while Harper is set to meet with the Phillies brass in his hometown of Las Vegas this weekend, and could command a contract worth at least $200 million.

Friday marked the unofficial deadline for teams and players to come to terms on one-year contracts for 2019 to avoid arbitration. While several came to agreements, others will move to trial to sort things out.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies will meet with free agent outfielder Bryce Harper and his team, including agent Scott Boras, on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Cubs have settled with infielder Javier Baez for $5.2 million and star third baseman Kris Bryant for $12.9 million. (Jesse Rogers, ESPN Chicago)

• Mookie Betts and the Red Sox have settled on a $20 million deal for 2019, a record for a second-year arbitration player. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Sonny Gray settled at $7.5 million with the Yankees, a number that will be important for any potential trade involving the right-handed pitcher. The Reds remain interested. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Marlins agreed to a $5.9 million deal for 2019 to avoid arbitration. Also important for teams interested in acquiring the All-Star. (Robert Murray, The Athletic)

• The Yankees have signed second baseman D.J. LeMahieu to a two-year, $24 million deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has requested a record $30 million salary for 2019 while the Colorado Rockies countered with $24 million. Either number would be the most ever awarded to a player through arbitration. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Diamondbacks and OF David Peralta have settled for $7 million in 2019 to avoid arbitration. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Blue Jays have traded catcher Russell Martin and cash considerations to the Dodgers in exchange for SS Ronny Brito and RHP Andrew Sopko. (Blue Jays)

• The Twins and pitcher Jake Odorizzi have settled at $9.5 million for 2019, avoiding arbitration. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)