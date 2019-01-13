Free agent star Manny Machado has an eight-year contract offer from the Chicago White Sox, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The shortstop/third baseman Machado, along with Bryce Harper, are the two biggest free agents who have yet to sign this offseason.

The White Sox and Phillies are the reported frontrunners for Machado. The Phillies are the reported leaders for Harper after a meeting in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in little over a month.

According to Passan, there is a third team involved in the hunt for the 26-year-old Machado.

Last season, Machado hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs for the Dodgers. The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was traded from the Orioles to the Dodgers last summer.

The White Sox have already traded for Yonder Alonso, Machado's brother-in-law, and signed Jon Jay, a friend of Machado's.