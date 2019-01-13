Report: Manny Machado Has Eight-Year Offer From White Sox

Free agent star Manny Machado reportedly has a hefty offer from Chicago on the table.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 13, 2019

Free agent star Manny Machado has an eight-year contract offer from the Chicago White Sox, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The shortstop/third baseman Machado, along with Bryce Harper, are the two biggest free agents who have yet to sign this offseason.

The White Sox and Phillies are the reported frontrunners for Machado. The Phillies are the reported leaders for Harper after a meeting in Las Vegas over the weekend. 

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in little over a month.  

According to Passan, there is a third team involved in the hunt for the 26-year-old Machado.

Last season, Machado hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs for the Dodgers. The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was traded from the Orioles to the Dodgers last summer.

The White Sox have already traded for Yonder Alonso, Machado's brother-in-law, and signed Jon Jay, a friend of Machado's.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)