If the Phillies Sign Bryce Harper, It Won't Preclude Them From Trying to Eventually Lure Mike Trout

Quickly

  • The Phillies are considered the frontrunner for Bryce Harper, but they'll keep their eyes on Mike Trout, who grew up just 45 miles away from Philadelphia.
By Tom Verducci
January 16, 2019

The Phillies may have “stupid money” to spend on this free agent market, as owner John Middleton put it, but it won’t be so stupid as to close the door on potentially signing Mike Trout after the 2020 season.

Philadelphia began this offseason keeping Trout in mind. According to a baseball source with direct knowledge of their shopping plans, the Phillies have enough spending money to sign both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, but would like to sign just one of them to leave room in the budget in case Trout reaches free agency in two years. In one dream scenario, the Phillies would field an all-MVP outfield in 2021: Trout, Harper and Andrew McCutchen.

Trout grew up and still lives in Millville, N.J., about 45 miles from Philadelphia. He has two years remaining on the extension he signed with the Angels, a contract that values what would have been free agents years for Trout at $34 million a year. Machado and Harper could sign contracts with an average annual value near that number. Trout, the best player in baseball, would command an even higher number as a potential free agent at age 29.

TAYLER: Are the Dodgers Even Considering Signing Bryce Harper?

This is shaping up as an enormous season for the Angels in hopes of keeping Trout away from free agency. Though Trout has two years before free agency, teams traditionally push for an extension a year ahead a player’s “walk” year. So Los Angeles is under pressure to finally build a playoff team to better convince Trout to stay.

Since Trout debuted in 2011, the Angels are one of only five teams never to have won a playoff game. The others are the Marlins, Twins, White Sox and Mariners. The Angels have fielded three straight losing teams. To try and combat that streak, GM Billy Eppler made major changes to their field staff—replacing manager Mike Scioscia with Brad Ausmus—but mostly minor changes to their roster, adding Matt Harvey, Trevor Cahill, Justin Bour and Tommy LaStella.

TAYLER: The White Sox Reported Offer to Manny Machado Is Ludicrously Low

Philadelphia has enough payroll room and projected revenues to sign either Machado or Harper this year and Trout after the 2020 season. They carried a payroll of about $119 million last year, a figure that now sits around $130 million. The Phillies carried a franchise record payroll of $183 million as recently as 2014, which equates to $194 million in today’s dollars. That’s slightly below the first Competitive Balance Tax threshold of $206 million, a “theoretical” limit for several larger market clubs.

Philadelphia seems to carry a slight preference for Machado over Harper, if only because club officials met much earlier with Machado than they did with Harper. Either player would invigorate what for years has been a sleeping giant among major league franchises.

In 2011, Philadelphia’s last winning season, the Phillies led all major league teams in local television ratings. It was the ninth straight year they increased their viewership. Last year the Phillies ranked 14thThe Phillies also led the National League in attendance every year from 2010–12, with at least 3.5 million paid customers each year. They have ranked among the bottom four in attendance in each of the past four years, including 2.1 million last year, which helps explain their yearning for at least two elite players.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message