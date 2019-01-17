Report: Yankees to Sign Reliever Adam Ottavino to Three-Year, $27 Million Deal

Ottavino struck out 112 batters in 77 2/3 innings in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 17, 2019

The Yankees will sign reliever Adam Ottavino to a three-year contract, according to The Athletic's Robert Murray. The deal is worth $27 million, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman

Ottavino has spent the last seven seasons with the Rockies. He had a career year in 2018 and ended last season with a 2.43 ERA while striking out 112 batters in 77 2/3 innings. His previous season-high in strikeouts was 81. 

New York ranked No. 4 in reliever ERA in 2018 at 3.38. Yankees relievers fanned 753 batters in 594 2/3 innings, which was the second-most strikeouts of any bullpen.

The Yankees lost reliever David Robertson to the Phillies on Jan. 3. Ottavino is expected to fill Robertson's role as a right-handed bullpen arm. He will likely work as a setup man or middle reliever in front of closer Aroldis Chapman. 

