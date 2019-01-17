For now, Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly plans to join the team for its upcoming White House visit, according to the Boston Herald's Michael Silverman.

Per Silverman, Cora "left the door slightly open" regarding a potential visit due to political debate in Cora's native Puerto Rico. Silverman reports that Cora does not want his platform in his homeland to be wasted.

In 2018, Cora became the first Puerto Rican manager in MLB history to lead a team to a World Series title.

BARRASSO: Alex Cora Reflects on Rovers, Year One With the Red Sox and Reveling in a World Series Win

Cora has become a leading advocate in helping Puerto Rico's recovery efforts since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island last year. The storm reportedly left 2,975 people dead.

According to Silverman, Cora suggested that "recent developments" have made him uncomfortable over a decision to visit the White House.

This week, President Donald Trump chastised a 36-member delegation that recently visited Puerto Rico for the annual Latino Victory Fund summit in the midst of the United States' government shutdown. The shutdown, currently still on-going, is the longest in the nation's history.

Trump also made several controversial statements surrounding Hurricane Maria, most notably claiming that the reported death toll was not as high as it was said to be.