Report: Alex Cora Plans to Visit White House With Red Sox

Cora became the first Puerto Rican manager to win a World Series in 2018.

By Kaelen Jones
January 17, 2019

For now, Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly plans to join the team for its upcoming White House visit, according to the Boston Herald's Michael Silverman.

Per Silverman, Cora "left the door slightly open" regarding a potential visit due to political debate in Cora's native Puerto Rico. Silverman reports that Cora does not want his platform in his homeland to be wasted.

In 2018, Cora became the first Puerto Rican manager in MLB history to lead a team to a World Series title.

BARRASSO: Alex Cora Reflects on Rovers, Year One With the Red Sox and Reveling in a World Series Win

Cora has become a leading advocate in helping Puerto Rico's recovery efforts since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island last year. The storm reportedly left 2,975 people dead.

According to Silverman, Cora suggested that "recent developments" have made him uncomfortable over a decision to visit the White House.

This week, President Donald Trump chastised a 36-member delegation that recently visited Puerto Rico for the annual Latino Victory Fund summit in the midst of the United States' government shutdown. The shutdown, currently still on-going, is the longest in the nation's history.

Trump also made several controversial statements surrounding Hurricane Maria, most notably claiming that the reported death toll was not as high as it was said to be.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message