MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers, White Sox Discussing Joc Pederson Trade

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Kaelen Jones
January 20, 2019

With less than a month until spring training, superstar free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still remain unsigned. 

The hot stove has quieted down outside of rumors around the landing spots for both Harper and Machado. While no one knows where they'll wind up, teams have emerged as frontrunners. 

The White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites for Machado, while Philadelphia also appears to be at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar last weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The White Sox and Dodgers are discussing a deal which could send outfielder Joc Pederson to Chicago. Los Angeles has been discussing Pederson in possible deals. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Reds and Yankees have agreed on a trade package involving pitcher Sonny Gray. Cincinnati is "believed" to be sending second baseman prospect Shed Long and a pick to New York in exchange. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Reds are among about 10 teams who have expressed interest in reliever Shawn Kelley. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Dodgers, Giants, Angels, Phillies and Rays have expressed interest in free-agent Josh Harrison. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Dodgers are in discussions with free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message