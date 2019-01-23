Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki has signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Suzuki signed a one-year deal worth $750,000 if he makes the Mariners' roster, reports Nightengale.

It is expected that Suzuki will be part of the Mariners' 28-man roster when they open the 2019 regular season in Japan. Seattle and the Oakland A's will play a two-game series on March 20-21 overseas.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto echoed the same sentiment in October when discussing Suzuki's role in the Japan Series.

"I would stop short of guaranteeing it, because we have to make sure he's healthy. But he'll be on our roster," Dipoto said. "We feel strongly that it's the right thing to do for our franchise and the right thing to do for the NPB and believe it's the right thing to do for Ichiro. What happens thereafter remains to be seen."

Suzuki last played in May 2018 before transitioning to the team’s front office as a special assistant to the chairman. He continued to take batting practice with the team throughout the season.

The 45-year-old has 3,089 career hits with a .311/.355/.402 line. Suzuki played for the Orix BlueWave in Japan for nine seasons before coming to Major League Baseball in 2001. He played with the Mariners until 2012 before being traded to the New York Yankees. Suzuki went on to spend three seasons with the Miami Marlins before returning to the Mariners in 2018. He's also a 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner.