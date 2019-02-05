MLB, MLBPA to Donate $500,000 to Nonprofits to Help Combat Human Trafficking

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MLB and the MLBPA will commit $500,000 through 2021 to nonprofits aimed to help stop human trafficking.

By Jenna West
February 05, 2019

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Tuesday that the organizations will donte $500,000 through 2021 to nonprofits to help stop human trafficking.

Their contributions will aid nonprofits that highlight education and programming to stop human trafficking. The grantees include Strike Out Slavery, which Angels star Albert Pujols and his wife Deidre created in 2017 to raise awareness about the existence of modern slavery.

The Pujols, other MLB players, experts and MLB and MLBPA representatives will make up a special council to decide where to direct funding to organizations over the next three years.

MLB and MLBPA will also look to educate fans on human trafficking with warning signs in ballparks and at other league events.

"Human trafficking is a devastating reality for far too many individuals and families around the world," commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Major League Baseball is proud to join players, many of whom have already demonstrated their commitment to this cause, to use our sport's global platform to raise critical awareness of this worldwide issue."

