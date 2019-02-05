After Molly Osberg of Splinter News uncovered racist and Islamophobic emails sent from and received by Joe Ricketts, Cubs co-owner Tom Ricketts issued a statement regarding his father.

"We are aware of the racially insensitive emails in my father’s account that were published by an online media outlet," Tom Ricketts said in a statement on Monday. "Let me be clear: The language and views expressed in those emails have no place in our society.

"My father is not involved with the operation of the Chicago Cubs in any way. I am trusted with representing this organization and our fans with a respect for people from all backgrounds. These emails do not reflect the culture we’ve worked so hard to build at the Chicago Cubs since 2009."

Although the elder Ricketts is not involved with the operation of the club, it was his money that helped Tom and his siblings purchase the franchise. The four Ricketts children are on the Cubs' board of directors and Tom serves as the team's chairman.

Despite not being formally involved with the Cubs, other emails recovered by Splinter News back in December show Joe Ricketts tries to exert influence over his family.

Joe Ricketts also issued a statement on his website regarding the emails where he apologized.

"I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails," the statement read. "Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I’ve said things that don’t reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong."