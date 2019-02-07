MLB Rumors: Marlins Want Phillies Top Prospect In Return For J.T. Realmuto

Check out the latest news and rumors from the MLB Hot Stove. 

By Scooby Axson
February 07, 2019

As Major League Baseball contemplates major changes to its rules, other big news concerns the lack of reports concerning the possible signing of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in less than a week, and while Machado and Harper wait to sign deals, other quality free agents remained unsigned as well.

Keep it locked here and stay up to date on the moves and rumors across MLB.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Marlins want top Philadelphia Phillies prospect and pitcher Sixto Sanchez in any trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto and are "focused" on dealing Realmuto before spring training. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• The Giants sent president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, CEO Larry Baer and manager Bruce Bochy to Las Vegas to meet with Bryce Harper, his wife Kayla and agent Scott Boras on Tuesday. San Francisco's chances of signing Harper is a "long shot." (Alex Pavlovic, NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Nationals have agreed to a one-year deal to bring back free-agent starter Jeremy Hellickson.

• The Blue Jays are targeting a one-year contract agreement with reliever Sergio Romo, but no deal is close to being finalized. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Veteran infielder Jose Reyes is working out and is hoping for a camp invite. Reyes hit .189 in 110 games with the New York Mets last season. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

