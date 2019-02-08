After Hall of Famer and Frank Robinson died on Thursday, the baseball world quickly began paying tribute to the legendary player turned manager.

Many people have continued to honor Robinson and his legacy including former President Barack Obama. The 44th president reflected on the careers of Robinson and former Congressman John Dingell, who also died on Thursday.

"We lost two great Americans today – Frank Robinson and John Dingell – citizens who inspired me and so many others by leading on the civil rights issues of our time, opening doors to others, and leaving it all on the field," Obama said.

We lost two great Americans today – Frank Robinson and John Dingell – citizens who inspired me and so many others by leading on the civil rights issues of our time, opening doors to others, and leaving it all on the field. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 8, 2019

Dingell, 92, was the longest serving member of Congress on record and worked in the House of Representatives for 59 years and 22 days.

During his 21 seasons in the MLB, Robinson was one of the game's foremost trailblazers. His accolades include winning the 1966 AL Triple Crown, National League and American League MVP titles and earning 14 All-Star nods. Robinson made major league history as the first African-American manager when he lead the Cleveland Indians during the last two years of his playing career. The Reds and Orioles star managed four franchises over 16 seasons.

Many people have continued to pay tribute to Robinson, including Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr.

Cal commemorates the life and legacy of baseball legend Frank Robinson. pic.twitter.com/n2GwTbkdfj — Ripken Baseball (@RipkenBaseball) February 8, 2019

The world lost a legend and true gentleman with the passing of Frank Robinson. I had the pleasure of meeting him, something I will never forget. RIP. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) February 8, 2019

The baseball world lost a legend today. If you don’t know much about Frank Robinson, I recommend looking him up. He is what every player and person should strive to be! pic.twitter.com/ONPd6JjS5y — Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini) February 8, 2019

Frank Robinson was the only player to have 7 seasons with an OPS of .950+ from 1959-1969.



That’s more seasons than Mays, Mantle, Clemente, Aaron. pic.twitter.com/VyIVsZURla — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) February 7, 2019

The Atlanta Braves celebrate the life & legacy of Frank Robinson. pic.twitter.com/g99M0IEC9e — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 7, 2019

The Lerner family and the entire Washington Nationals organization extend our deepest condolences to the family of Frank Robinson.



🔗 // https://t.co/1lbALwd8au pic.twitter.com/VTtLXszDM2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was one of the greatest players and most important people in the history of baseball. His impact went well beyond the field of play. Every team in MLB should honor his memory in some way this season. #RIP — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 7, 2019

Robinson's family asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory can be made to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee or the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.