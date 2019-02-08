Barack Obama, Cal Ripken Jr., More Pay Tribute to the Late Frank Robinson

Getty Images

Many people have paid tribute to Hall of Famer Frank Robinson after he died on Thursday.

By Jenna West
February 08, 2019

After Hall of Famer and Frank Robinson died on Thursday, the baseball world quickly began paying tribute to the legendary player turned manager.

Many people have continued to honor Robinson and his legacy including former President Barack Obama. The 44th president reflected on the careers of Robinson and former Congressman John Dingell, who also died on Thursday.

"We lost two great Americans today – Frank Robinson and John Dingell – citizens who inspired me and so many others by leading on the civil rights issues of our time, opening doors to others, and leaving it all on the field," Obama said.

Dingell, 92, was the longest serving member of Congress on record and worked in the House of Representatives for 59 years and 22 days.

During his 21 seasons in the MLB, Robinson was one of the game's foremost trailblazers. His accolades include winning the 1966 AL Triple Crown, National League and American League MVP titles and earning 14 All-Star nods. Robinson made major league history as the first African-American manager when he lead the Cleveland Indians during the last two years of his playing career. The Reds and Orioles star managed four franchises over 16 seasons.

Many people have continued to pay tribute to Robinson, including Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr.

Robinson's family asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory can be made to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee or the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

